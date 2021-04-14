Country Life 14 April 2021

THE DUKE OF EDINBURGH: A special tribute to the late Prince Philip, who died last week at the age of 99.

AN ARCHITECT’S HOME: John Goodall tells a remarkable tale that began with the creation of a history.

SIMON HUGHES: An interview with the editor of The Cricketer.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Richard Parr, architect, makes his choice.

HOW TO BE HAPPY: Carla Carlisle on letting things go.

SWALLOWS: Stephen Moss on the harbinger or summer.

FIELD MAPLE: The tree that gave us history’s greatest violins.

JERSEY ROYALS: Tom Parker Bowles salutes the ‘king of potatoes’.

COUNTRY HOUSE STYLE: Architects share their views on smaller country houses.

THE GOOD STUFF: Hetty Lintell packs her bags.

And much more