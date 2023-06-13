Country Life 14 June 2023

Here’s a taste of what’s inside:

Powered by the wind

John Goodall is blown away by a visit to the UK’s largest onshore wind farm at Whitelee in East Renfrewshire, Scotland

Changing tides

North Devon is riding a fresh wave of optimism after being awarded World Surfing Reserve status, as Ben Lerwill discovers

Country Life’s Little Green Book

Rosie Paterson and Giles Kime seek out companies ‘striving to make the world a better place without compromising on style’

Romancing the garden

An end to spraying was the start of something special at Serge Hill in Hertfordshire, finds Non Morris

Peter Brathwaite’s favourite painting

The opera singer and author selects a work on the theme of social equality and justice

Madresfield revisited

Fiona Reynolds is intrigued by the atmospheric Worcestershire home that inspired Evelyn Waugh

Native breeds

Kate Green on the English goat, the perfect smallholder’s breed

Farming for the future

Nine guardians of the land set out their plan of action on food security and land management

What’s in a word?

Do you know your hydroponics from your herbal ley? Read Sarah Langford’s farming glossary

The land of raw milk and honey

Tom Parker Bowles savours a pint of pure dairy delight and meets the farmers who swear by it

Interiors

‘Buy once, buy well’ for a green home, learns Arabella Youens

How to be a human squirrel

John Wright shares his tips on the art of pickling and preserving

Fool me once

The gooseberry can be a thing of beauty, says Tom Parker Bowles

Go ahead, jump!

Jack Watkins leaps for joy at the renaissance of the true cricket

The master of the shadow

John McEwen shines a light on the genius of Norman Stevens

The big one

There’s always extra spice when England take on Australia. James Fisher looks ahead to the Ashes

The good stuff

Lavender luxuries