Country Life 14 June 2023

Here’s a taste of what’s inside:
Powered by the wind
John Goodall is blown away by a visit to the UK’s largest onshore wind farm at Whitelee in East Renfrewshire, Scotland
Changing tides
North Devon is riding a fresh wave of optimism after being awarded World Surfing Reserve status, as Ben Lerwill discovers
Country Life’s Little Green Book
Rosie Paterson and Giles Kime seek out companies ‘striving to make the world a better place without compromising on style’
Romancing the garden
An end to spraying was the start of something special at Serge Hill in Hertfordshire, finds Non Morris
Peter Brathwaite’s favourite painting
The opera singer and author selects a work on the theme of social equality and justice
Madresfield revisited
Fiona Reynolds is intrigued by the atmospheric Worcestershire home that inspired Evelyn Waugh
Native breeds
Kate Green on the English goat, the perfect smallholder’s breed
Farming for the future
Nine guardians of the land set out their plan of action on food security and land management
What’s in a word?
Do you know your hydroponics from your herbal ley? Read Sarah Langford’s farming glossary
The land of raw milk and honey
Tom Parker Bowles savours a pint of pure dairy delight and meets the farmers who swear by it
Interiors
‘Buy once, buy well’ for a green home, learns Arabella Youens
How to be a human squirrel
John Wright shares his tips on the art of pickling and preserving
Fool me once
The gooseberry can be a thing of beauty, says Tom Parker Bowles
Go ahead, jump!
Jack Watkins leaps for joy at the renaissance of the true cricket
The master of the shadow
John McEwen shines a light on the genius of Norman Stevens
The big one
There’s always extra spice when England take on Australia. James Fisher looks ahead to the Ashes
The good stuff
Lavender luxuries