Country Life 15 November 2023

Here’s to the Georgians
Imaginative restoration, from Stowe House to Stroud canal, is lauded in the annual Georgian Group Architectural Awards
No, you’re not going batty
Jane Wheatley investigates the development pitfalls of finding a pipistrelle on your property
Back to the strawing board
The art of thatching is enjoying a renaissance as architects are drawn to its eco credentials, as Sarah Langford discovers
Horns of plenty
The monarch of the meadow has been a key mythological figure since ancient times. Ian Morton takes the bull by the horns
The toast of the town
Jonathan Self finds comfort in every crunchy, buttery mouthful and asks: how do you like yours?
Buried treasures
Christopher Stocks goes under-ground to examine the centuries-long allure of glittering grottos
The great country-house revival
Director-general Ben Cowell celebrates Historic Houses and half a century of achievement
Sir David Hempleman-Adams’s favourite painting
The explorer chooses a work that demonstrates the beauty and colour of the natural world
Hebridean overtures
Jamie Blackett runs the gauntlet of the ‘Grand National’ in pursuit of ever-elusive South Uist snipe
From ruin to rebirth
Nicholas Cooper marvels at the sensitive restoration of Somerton Castle in Lincolnshire, a once-neglected medieval stronghold
Native breeds
Kate Green meets the docile and floppy-eared British Lop
The good stuff
Need a sparkling conversation starter? Hetty Lintell picks out a fistful of fabulous cocktail rings
Dressed to impress
The sartorial centre of Savile Row provided the perfect setting for our Gentleman’s Life party
Interiors
Painting a floor is a fun way to add colour and pattern to a room, finds Amelia Thorpe
A touch of glass
Victorian glasshouses are feats of engineering that deserve a new lease of life, says Lucy Denton
Big apple
Charles Quest-Ritson is wowed by the display of trained apples in the 18th-century walled garden at The Newt in Somerset
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson savours the sweet earthiness of a chestnut
Shakespeare, but not as we know it
Sir Kenneth Branagh’s Lear may be off beam, but Michael Billington is buoyed by a stirring portayal of the Bard’s wife
