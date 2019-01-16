Country Life 16 January 2019 celebrates the joy of gardens in winter, delights in a breathtaking clifftop mansion in Devon and serves up some succulent sausages.

Find out more here:

HEAD GARDENERS: The people in charge of some of Britain’s greatest gardens share their insights and tips.

SAVING ORCHIDS: How a British gardener saved a rare species on the brink.

SEIZE THE DAHLIAS: Val Bourne picks out the best examples of this hugely popular bloom.

MAGPIES: The story behind that strange rhyme – why is it one for sorrow, two for joy?

SAUSAGES: In praise of the British banger, by Tom Parker-Bowles.

BOTTICELLI: A work by the Italian master is picked in this week’s My Favourite Painting slot.

DAVID AUSTIN: The nation’s favourite rose seller speaks to Charles Quest-Ritson.

GARDEN GATES: Amelia Thorpe chooses inspiring examples to suit your home.

ARCHITECTURE: Glenthorne, clinging to the cliffs of Devon, comes under the microscope.

INTERIORS: A kitchen transformed by superb joinery.

