Country Life 17 January 2024

Here’s a look at some of what you’ll find inside:
Floral fireworks
Kirsty Fergusson visits the new home of the 1,700-strong National Collection of Dahlias and reveals which blooms to order now for late-summer colour
Cold cures
The beautiful and practical cast-iron Victorian cloche is making a comeback. Tiffany Daneff investigates the revival of the miniature glass house
Twist and shout
Tiffany Daneff visits Morton Hall Gardens in Worcestershire to discover the secret of its owner’s intriguing new clematis-training technique
Why, why, why weigela?
New forms of this easy-to-grow garden shrub have repeating flowers in wonderful colours — no wonder they are hot sellers, suggests Charles Quest-Ritson
Recommended videos for you
The garden of Albion
In the second of two articles, John Goodall examines the Arts-and-Crafts masterpieces of Madresfield Court, Worcestershire
They danced by the light of the moon
John Lewis-Stempel reflects on the many guises of the full moon and its historic link to the rhythm and cycles of rural life
The bridges of Britain
Our greatest bridges span the ages and have the power to inspire both awe and admiration, as Jack Watkins discovers
Andy Murray’s favourite painting
The former world number one tennis player chooses a bright and vibrant work underpinned by a deadpan sense of humour
The Elysian Hunt gains a subscriber
Jamie Blackett bids farewell to The Colonel, a no-nonsense countryman and a beacon of certainty in an uncertain age
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell chooses some glittering yellow-gold and diamond engagement rings
Interiors
Playful touches to a converted Victorian stable block catch the eye of Amelia Thorpe and Giles Kime applauds an advance in the design of barn conversions
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson promotes onions from supporting act to star of the culinary show
The play should be the thing
Spare the headgear gimmicks and over-the-top visual spectacle — it’s all about the play and the passion for Michael Billington