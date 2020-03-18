Country Life 18 March 2020

A COLLECTOR’S HOME: Shawford House, Hampshire, has just been impeccably revived
MUSSEL MEMORY: Succulent and flavourful, they are a myriad of ways to eat mussels. Tom Parker Bowles reports
DREAM KITCHEN: All the ingredients you need to create perfection
SANDHILL: A idyll by Rosemary Alexander
MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: The CEO of Historic England picks a screenprint
ACTIVISM AND FARMING: Jamie Blackett laments the pressures activism puts on those who grow our food
WORMS: And the effort they put into enriching our soil
TRAVEL: Beirut and the French Riviera