Country Life 2 September 2020

WORKERS’ REVOLUTION: Editor Mark Hedges on why the five-day-a-week commute is gone forever.

REBIRTH OF THE VILLAGE: Life has been pulling us away from villages and into cities for two centuries. As that process reverses, villages will be the winners.

A NEWCOMER’S GUIDE TO THE COUNTRY: Making the move won’t all be smooth sailing — you’ll need these tips.

COUNTRY LIFE IS FREE: Not the magazine, of course, but the best things about the country often cost nothing as our list shows.

BEST VILLAGES FOR OCCASIONAL COMMUTES: When you’re only going to the office two days a week, you can travel in from further afield.

LONDON LIFE: What’s on in the capital, plus a look at St James’s.

LAND ROVER’S LATEST: The New Defender driven.

EAST DEVON AONB: Paula Lester takes a look.

SCHOOL LIFE: How to choose the best school for your child.