Country Life 21 July 2021

‘We tell the story of England’: Kate Mavor, chief executive of English Heritage, talks to John Goodall about a broader view
Busman’s holidays: Historians and archaeologists reveal their favourite sites, from a British Pompeii to the garden designed to woo Elizabeth I
Pigeon pie: Mrs Crocombe, the Victorian cook of Audley End, Essex, has been brought back to life, discovers Eleanor Doughty
Summer wine: Harry Eyres gets a rosé glow
Visions of Eden: Jamie Blackett visits Holkham in Norfolk, where farming and conservation go hand in hand
Masterpiece: Jack Watkins considers the effervescent The Pursuit of Love
Sir Tim Laurence’s favourite painting: The chairman of English Heritage chooses a compelling portrait
The verge of the world: John Goodall tells how Down House, Kent, home of Charles Darwin, was saved for the nation
In it to win it: No chocolate and 4am starts: Octavia Pollock on training for the Magnolia Cup charity Flat race at Glorious Goodwood
Travel: From Mallorca to Somerset
The good stuff: Hetty Lintell on pretty placemats
Kitchen garden cook: Melanie Johnson on raspberries
A real pleasure: The restoration of the garden of Brodsworth Hall, South Yorkshire, is proving a huge success, finds Tiffany Daneff
And much more