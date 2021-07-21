Country Life 21 July 2021

‘We tell the story of England’: Kate Mavor, chief executive of English Heritage, talks to John Goodall about a broader view

Busman’s holidays: Historians and archaeologists reveal their favourite sites, from a British Pompeii to the garden designed to woo Elizabeth I

Pigeon pie: Mrs Crocombe, the Victorian cook of Audley End, Essex, has been brought back to life, discovers Eleanor Doughty

Summer wine: Harry Eyres gets a rosé glow

Visions of Eden: Jamie Blackett visits Holkham in Norfolk, where farming and conservation go hand in hand

Masterpiece: Jack Watkins considers the effervescent The Pursuit of Love

Sir Tim Laurence’s favourite painting: The chairman of English Heritage chooses a compelling portrait

The verge of the world: John Goodall tells how Down House, Kent, home of Charles Darwin, was saved for the nation

In it to win it: No chocolate and 4am starts: Octavia Pollock on training for the Magnolia Cup charity Flat race at Glorious Goodwood

Travel: From Mallorca to Somerset

The good stuff: Hetty Lintell on pretty placemats

Kitchen garden cook: Melanie Johnson on raspberries

A real pleasure: The restoration of the garden of Brodsworth Hall, South Yorkshire, is proving a huge success, finds Tiffany Daneff

