Country Life 23 February 2022

Country Life 23 February 2022 looks at Ampney Crucis, arrowheads, schoold and the artist Eric Ravilious, as well as much more besides.
ERIC RAVILIOUS: The work of ‘the boy’ is renowned for its clarity. Peyton Skipwith looks at the life of Eric Ravilious.

SELF-PORTRAITS: Self-portraits have offered an insight into artists’ personalities, interests and statuses for centuries, says Matthew Dennison.

AMPNEY CRUCIS: Plantaholic heaven? The Coach House, Ampney Crucis, Gloucestershire, home of The Specialist Plant Fairs,
is as distinctive as one might wish. Tiffany Daneff pays a visit.

SCHOOLS: Pupils are leading the eco-friendly charge, reports Madeleine Silver; the schools that are joining up to offer education from toddler to teenager; finding alternatives to the old public-school/Oxbridge route; and as Harrow School marks its 450th anniversary, John Goodall looks at its grand architectural story.

JOHN LEWIS-STEMPEL: The award-winning writer finds a heron battling the mud far more effectively than he manages himself.

ANNIE SLOAN’S FAVOURITE PAINTING: The author and colour expert chooses a contradictory still life.

INTERIORS: Persia is reborn in East Anglia through Boris Aldridge’s tiles, reveals Lucien de Guise. Plus, the joy of character and pattern.

LUXURY: Bags, opals and Harriet Walter.

LEEKS: A delicious recipe from our Kitchen Garden Cook.

SOUTHDOWN SHEEP: Jack Watkins on their teddy bear faces and soft wool.

ARROWHEADS: Fearsome arrowheads are being forged again in deepest Dorset, discovers Ben Lerwill.