Country Life 26 August 2020

Find out more here about what’s in the issue.

BRITAIN’S AONBs: The Solway Coast.

ARCHITECTURE: John Goodall visits Hospitalfield in Angus, a singular Victorian creation.

TARTAN TERRIERS: Kate Green on Scotland’s five types of terrier.

PORRIDGE: It’s more exciting than you think. Really.

PARTY ROOMS: The interiors trend comeback we all wanted.

PRESIDENT WEED: New RHS president John Weed talks to Tiffany Daneff.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Sir Mark Jones of National Trust Scotland picks an image out.

LUXURY: You may not have realised that you need to buy a sword. Time to put that right.

FISHING: David Profumo gets back on the water.

PRESSING FLOWERS: The fine art is still popular today, finds Claire Jackson.