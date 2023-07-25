Country Life 26 July 2023

‘There’s something regal about them’
Katy Birchall examines how the lurcher made the bounding leap from poacher’s pal to family pet
Swiftly does it
Meet the bird whose feet rarely touch the ground—Mark Cocker marvels at pure avian artistry
Rooted in tradition
Jeremy Musson experiences a 21st-century Reptonian thrill on visiting the idyllic rural setting of Wield Park in Hampshire
Are we too eager for beavers?
Friend or foe? Simon Lester weighs up whether we are truly ready for this rodent’s return after an absence of 400 years
Graham Lloyd-Brunt’s favourite painting
The garden designer chooses a restful and satisfying work
A question of balance
Restoring our farmland flora and fauna is a must—wolves can wait, says John Lewis-Stempel
Native breeds
Kate Green lauds a local hero, the handsome Dartmoor pony
Eel meat again
These slippery characters fed princes and paupers—and paid the rent, reveals Jeremy Hobson
Nothing but sunshine and a sea breeze
Everything is Ship-shape when Steve King goes into bat for the beach cricket team at Elie in Fife
Of fish and men
David Profumo pays tribute to visionary fisherman Mick May
Luxury
Fancy festivals, travelling light and Jack Savoretti’s favourite things
Interiors
Giles Kime savours a seamless blend of old and new in Jersey
Wave power
Tiffany Daneff discovers a bold and inspired new flower garden at Park House, Cambridgeshire
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson celebrates the hearty, homegrown runner bean
Oh deer, oh deer
John Lewis-Stempel ponders stags and stag beetles amid the breathing lungs of London
Weaving her magic
Laura Ellen Bacon explains the ins and outs of her mesmerising craft to a transfixed Ben Lerwill
