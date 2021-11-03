Country Life 3 November 2021

Also this week is our annual Gentleman’s Life supplement, which covers everything from skiing and watches to the Mini’s dominance of the international rally circuit in the 1960s — as well as a piece on how to cook the perfect chips.

Here’s what’s in the issue itself:

HEDGES: Why we all need more hedges. Let’s get planting.

CARLA CARLISLE: Carla reflects on not being homesick for the South.

POPPIES: Common it may be, but the poppy has the power to uplift like few others.

BIRDS: Birds have long flown into the world’s cultural consciousness, from ancient Iran to modern laboratories, explains Alex Bond.

PARKIN: Bonfire Night wouldn’t taste the same without a slab of parkin, believes Debora Robertson.

MARSHMALLOWS: Katy Birchall on their unexpected gooey history.

LONDON LIFE: The capital’s famous front doors, a forest in Chelsea, living the high life in Highgate and Richard Gladwin’s favourite city corners.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Jeremy Swift picks a paradoxical perspective painting.

THE FORTH BRIDGE: Jack Watkins admires an engineering marvel.

GILLING CASTLE: John Goodall examines little-known Gilling Castle, North Yorkshire.

INTERIORS: Fireplaces for cosy nights and why British stone is on the menu.

THE GOOD STUFF: Hetty Lintell on November’s birthstone, golden citrine.

GARDENS: The Italian home of Arabella Lennox-Boyd, Palazzo Parisi in Umbria, is a garden of delights.

FOOD: Kitchen garden cook Melanie Johnson serves swede.

And much more