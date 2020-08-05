Country Life 5 August 2020

BRITAIN’S AONBs: The Norfolk coast.
ARCHITECTURE: A remarkable newly-built home on a West Sussex farm.
ICE CREAM: The history of summer’s finest treat.
HOLIDAY HOMES: Friends of Country Life reminisce about holiday cottages.
PROPERTY: The experts you need to create a truly fine home from scratch.
MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Journalist Matthew Parris.
LONDON LIFE: Life in Chiswick, and confessions of a hotel manager.
GARDENS: A Gloucestershire glory.
AN ARMY OF GOATS: The feral goats of Britain. Really.