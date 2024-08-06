Country Life 7 August 2024

Here’s a look at some of what you’ll find inside:
A consolation and pleasure
Could Queen Victoria’s consort, Prince Albert, be considered an architect? He thought so — and Michael Hall tends to agree
The legacy
Carla Passino salutes the modest Henry Tate, whose name will live forever in the art world
The secret history of flowers
Healing, revealing, defence against thieving, our wildflowers’ names tell the story of our ancestors. John Lewis-Stempel reads the leaves
Up where the air is clear
An Antarctic explorer’s base or a Scottish fisherman’s shelter, the humble hut is a crucial element in stirring tales. Robin Ashcroft opens the doors
You rang, your majesty?
Even the most distasteful jobs could offer compensations to savvy servants in the Royal Household, finds Susan Jenkins
Going Dutch
The great Netherlandish masters have no equal in admirers and influence, believes Michael Hall
Harriet Hastings’s favourite painting
The biscuiteer picks a haunting scene in a lonely hotel room
Against the Grain
Carla Carlisle pays tribute to the memory of a farmer, honest broadcaster and dear friend
Bottoms up
What do the white behinds of rabbits, deer and foxes really say? Laura Parker deciphers scuts, rumps and rears
Summer’s last stand
Securing the harvest is the weather watcher’s concern in August, says Lia Leendertz
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell wraps up in style ready to hit the beach
Interiors
A party-ready sitting room and stylish touches for a home office
London Life
- Rooftop cocktails
- Wiggy Hindmarch, wine cellars and rosebay willowherb
- William Hosie’s capital characters
- Richard MacKichan on the British Museum Reading Room’s return
Presiding spirits
The fourth generation to nurture the garden of Glin Castle, Co Limerick, Ireland, is doing her predecessors proud. Caroline Donald explores a windswept haven beside the Shannon
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson conjures up treats with courgette flowers
It’s not what you’ve got, it’s what you do with it
Even the tiniest town garden can offer views and wildlife to rival open countryside, believes city dweller Jonathan Notley
Travel
- Harry Hastings delights in the Art Deco Hotel Casa Lucía in Argentina
- Rosie Paterson rounds up the best new openings in Greece
- Pamela Goodman gives in to whimsy in Wales
And much more