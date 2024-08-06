Country Life 7 August 2024

Here’s a look at some of what you’ll find inside:

A consolation and pleasure

Could Queen Victoria’s consort, Prince Albert, be considered an architect? He thought so — and Michael Hall tends to agree

The legacy

Carla Passino salutes the modest Henry Tate, whose name will live forever in the art world

The secret history of flowers

Healing, revealing, defence against thieving, our wildflowers’ names tell the story of our ancestors. John Lewis-Stempel reads the leaves

Up where the air is clear

An Antarctic explorer’s base or a Scottish fisherman’s shelter, the humble hut is a crucial element in stirring tales. Robin Ashcroft opens the doors

You rang, your majesty?

Even the most distasteful jobs could offer compensations to savvy servants in the Royal Household, finds Susan Jenkins

Going Dutch

The great Netherlandish masters have no equal in admirers and influence, believes Michael Hall

Harriet Hastings’s favourite painting

The biscuiteer picks a haunting scene in a lonely hotel room

Against the Grain

Carla Carlisle pays tribute to the memory of a farmer, honest broadcaster and dear friend

Bottoms up

What do the white behinds of rabbits, deer and foxes really say? Laura Parker deciphers scuts, rumps and rears

Summer’s last stand

Securing the harvest is the weather watcher’s concern in August, says Lia Leendertz

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell wraps up in style ready to hit the beach

Interiors

A party-ready sitting room and stylish touches for a home office

London Life

Rooftop cocktails

Wiggy Hindmarch, wine cellars and rosebay willowherb

William Hosie’s capital characters

Richard MacKichan on the British Museum Reading Room’s return

Presiding spirits

The fourth generation to nurture the garden of Glin Castle, Co Limerick, Ireland, is doing her predecessors proud. Caroline Donald explores a windswept haven beside the Shannon

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson conjures up treats with courgette flowers

It’s not what you’ve got, it’s what you do with it

Even the tiniest town garden can offer views and wildlife to rival open countryside, believes city dweller Jonathan Notley

Travel

Harry Hastings delights in the Art Deco Hotel Casa Lucía in Argentina

Rosie Paterson rounds up the best new openings in Greece

Pamela Goodman gives in to whimsy in Wales

And much more