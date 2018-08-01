Country Life August 1 2018 looks at butterflies, circuses and suggests dangerous games for boys (and girls).

Find out more here:

ARCHITECTURE: John Goodall and the late Gavin Stamp on Naworth Castle.

BUTTERFLIES: The story of our cover stars.

INTERIORS: An elegant drawing room, examined.

PROPERTY: The value you’ll find in a Northumberland estate is extraordinary, as Penny Churchill discovers.

FAVOURITE PAINTING: Actress Caroline Quentin picks a poignant portrait.

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: The neon sign maker.

VISITORS BOOKS: A source of great entertainment. Colin Freeman explains.

GARDENS: The farm garden in the heart of a village.

CIRCUSES: The story of how a soldier transformed circuses as we know them.

CARS: Charles Rangeley-Wilson tries out the Jeep Grand Cherokee. He liked it.

THEATRE: The brilliant Michael Billington on the even-more-brilliant Alan Bennett.

