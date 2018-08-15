Country Life August 15 2018 goes snail racing, plants a garden to get maximum colour and takes a look at the best things that America has to offer.

Find out more here:

ARCHITECTURE: A eastern-inspired house in the Catskill Mountains goes under the microscope.

SNAIL RACING: James Fisher investigates whether this country eccentricity really is as exhilarating as it sounds.

PROPERTY: Two superb country houses with links to Tennyson and Milton. Penny Churchill explains.

FAVOURITE PAINTING: Sir Tim Rice chooses a classic Holbein portrait.

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: The sheep shearer.

ICE CREAM: The secret history of everyone’s favourite dessert.

GARDENS: A Somerset delight by a Dutch master.

EXPLORERS: It’s 250 years since Captain Cook set out – we look at his achievements, plus those of Lewis and Clark, Darwin and more.

RECIPES: Sticky toffee cake with plum and ginger. Your thanks will go to Melanie Johnson.

If you loved this issue, why not subscribe to Country Life and get your copy delivered to your door every week?

You can also subscribe to the digital edition on your tablet and download your copy every Wednesday.