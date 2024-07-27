The Ned review: A gargantuan and historic hotel and members’ club in the heart of London

What do The Ned and Country Life have in common? Ben Harris checks in to find out.

Built in 1924 and designed by Sir Edwin ‘Ned’ (see what they did there?) Lutyens, The Ned was formerly the Midland Bank headquarters.

In 2017, after being left empty for a number of years, the headquarters was transformed and The Ned hotel was launched.

There are a staggering 250 bedrooms, 10 restaurants and bars and a spa. It also has a private member’s space — which includes access to the rooftop pool and The Vault bar in the original bank’s vault.

Bank Underground station is a few feet away; Cannon Street is seven minutes on foot.

Rooms

Room categories extend from ‘Cosy’ to ‘Grand heritage’, and all are saturated in 1920’s style. I stayed on the Grade 1-Listed fifth floor, in a gorgeous and elegant ‘Heritage’ (above) room.

Many of the original Lutyens’ features have been preserved so entering the room felt like stepping back in time. Inside, I came across dark wood furniture and panelling, floor-to-ceiling curtains and a grand, four poster bed. (Of note is the fact that Country Life’s founder, Edward Hudson, was a patron of Lutyens.)

A free-standing bath stood proud in front of a towering window. The separate bathroom boasted an indulgent, walk-in, marble rainforest shower.

Eating and drinking

The wonderful and colossal lobby — once-upon-a-time, the banking hall — and lower ground floor cradle the seven restaurants and three bars.

In the centre of the lobby there’s a stage for live music, which can be enjoyed throughout the evening. Each restaurant is sectioned off from the next by grand verdite columns and the original banking counters.

And the choice is limitless with foods served from around the world — from Italian and Californian, to Mexican and Asian. If you’re looking for something closer to home there’s a British restaurant — Millie’s Lough — serving-up classic dishes.

But if there’s pizza anywhere in the near vicinity you’ll find me there you’ll find me nearby — which is why I went for modern-Italian Cecconi’s (above). A classic, fresh burrata, tomato and balsamic to start followed by a heavenly wild mushroom and black truffle pizza to follow.

Early risers are well-served by Electric, the American diner, which has put an American spin on the English breakfast.

How they’ll keep you busy

Ned’s Club Spa — a dark, but tranquil space — has an inviting 65 ft pool, framed by comfortable loungers.

There’s also a sauna and steam room, and a variety of treatments, including manicures, facials and massages. Male grooming services are also available.

Alternatively, go a step further and pay a visit to Dr Benji Dhillon, a cosmetic surgeon and medical aesthetic doctor who specialises in non-surgical facial procedures.

What else is there to do?

Several historical landmarks are within walking distance, including St Paul’s Cathedral and the Tower of London.

Walk south and over Southwark Bridge and you’ll hit Shakespeare’s Globe.

Who is it for?

The hotel is equipped for children, but its busy, lively atmosphere is better suited to singletons, couples and workers.

What gives it the ‘wow’ factor?

The grand scale of the hotel and the exquisite original features are its standout features — especially The Vault, home to more than 3,000 preserved safety deposit boxes. However, it’s only available to members.

The one thing we’d change

As I’ve said, it’s a lively place and with the live band and sheer amount of people milling around you may struggle to hear your dining companions and the wait staff from time-to-time.

A drop in volume here and there would’ve been appreciated.

Rooms from £320 a night. Visit www.thened.com for more information and to book.