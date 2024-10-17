Trending:

All the winners from the 2024 Georgian Group Architectural Awards

John Goodall John Goodall

The 2024 Georgian Group’s Architectural Awards, sponsored by Savills, attracted another outstanding crop of entries. Here are all the winners, as chosen by a panel of judges chaired by Country Life's Architectural Editor, John Goodall.

Photography: Paul Highnam; Nick Carter; Andreas von Einsiedel; Brett Charles 2024 Oliver Grahame Photography

 

Best restoration of a Georgian Country House

Credit: Brockfield Hall / Rupert Cunningham of Ben Pentreath / 2024 Georgian Group Architectural Awards

Winner: Brockfield Hall, North Yorkshire, by Rupert Cunningham of Ben Pentreath

Restoration of a Georgian Church

Credit: Mark Stewart / 2024 Georgian Group Architectural Awards

Winner: St Mary’s Warwick, by Mark Stewart

Commended: St Lawrence Jewry, London EC2, by Julian Harrap Architects LLP

Giles Worsley Award for New Building in Spirit of Georgian Era

Credit: Lorenzo Zandri / 2024 Georgian Group Architectural Awards

Winner: Sparsholt Manor, Oxfordshire, by Adam Richards Architects

New Georgian Country House

Credit: Nick Carter / 2024 Georgian Group Architectural Awards

Winner: Tiverton House, Aldeburgh, Suffolk, by Quinlan Terry Architects LLP

The Diaphoros Prize

Credit: Andreas von Einsiedel / 2024 Georgian Group Architectural Awards

Winner: The Royal College of Music, London SW7, by John Simpson Architects

Re-Use of a Georgian Building

Credit: Thomas Croft Architects / 2024 Georgian Group Architectural Awards

Winner: The Camellia House, Wentworth Woodhouse, South Yorkshire, by Donald Insall Associates

Commended: 32, Sackville Street, London W1, by Thomas Croft Architects

Restoration of a Georgian Building in an Urban Setting

Credit: Brett Charles 2024 Oliver Grahame Photography / 2024 Georgian Group Architectural Awards

Winner: Sherborne House, Sherborne, Dorset, by Spase Architects and Surveyors

Commended: 33, Portland Place, London SE1, by MSMR Architects

New Building in a Georgian Context

Credit: Oliver Purvis / 2024 Georgian Group Architectural Awards

Winner: Little Durnford Manor, Wiltshire, by Yiangou Architects

