All the winners from the 2024 Georgian Group Architectural Awards

The 2024 Georgian Group’s Architectural Awards, sponsored by Savills, attracted another outstanding crop of entries. Here are all the winners, as chosen by a panel of judges chaired by Country Life's Architectural Editor, John Goodall.
Photography: Paul Highnam; Nick Carter; Andreas von Einsiedel; Brett Charles 2024 Oliver Grahame Photography
Best restoration of a Georgian Country House
Winner: Brockfield Hall, North Yorkshire, by Rupert Cunningham of Ben Pentreath
Restoration of a Georgian Church
Winner: St Mary’s Warwick, by Mark Stewart
Commended: St Lawrence Jewry, London EC2, by Julian Harrap Architects LLP
Giles Worsley Award for New Building in Spirit of Georgian Era
Winner: Sparsholt Manor, Oxfordshire, by Adam Richards Architects
New Georgian Country House
Winner: Tiverton House, Aldeburgh, Suffolk, by Quinlan Terry Architects LLP
The Diaphoros Prize
Winner: The Royal College of Music, London SW7, by John Simpson Architects
Re-Use of a Georgian Building
Winner: The Camellia House, Wentworth Woodhouse, South Yorkshire, by Donald Insall Associates
Commended: 32, Sackville Street, London W1, by Thomas Croft Architects
Restoration of a Georgian Building in an Urban Setting
Winner: Sherborne House, Sherborne, Dorset, by Spase Architects and Surveyors
Commended: 33, Portland Place, London SE1, by MSMR Architects
New Building in a Georgian Context
Winner: Little Durnford Manor, Wiltshire, by Yiangou Architects
