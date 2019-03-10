Country Life's experts have delved into their little black books to bring you the 100 finest country house architects, builders, craftspeople, interior decorators and garden designers in Britain.

The business of breathing new life into a country house — or building one from scratch — requires a deep well of experience. That’s why the members of Country Life’s editorial team have combined their knowledge to create an updated list of the most respected practitioners in the field.

It isn’t exhaustive; there will be plenty of others, but those included are representative examples of people whose work and reputation suggests they should be considered for large-scale country-house projects.

Because a key ingredient in any successful creative project is collaboration, this year’s list is accompanied by advice in commissioning a designer, builder or craftsperson. You’ll find it at the top of each of the four lists.

There’s also a guide to being a good client, a skill that combines good communication, trust and chemistry. All three will ensure that everyone involved in a project, from architect and interior designer, to builder and garden designer, will share the same vision of its potential.