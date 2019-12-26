The 2019 Country Life Editor’s Christmas Quiz: The Answers

How did you do?

Found this page by accident and want to try it without seeing the answers? Click here for the 2019 Country Life Christmas Quiz.

So that was 2019

1) In January, a meat-free sausage roll hit the news after being launched by which bakery chain?

Greggs

2) Michael O’Leary’s horse won the Grand National for the second consecutive year – what is its name?

2) Tiger Roll

3) Which bank holiday was confirmed as the hottest on record in all four nations of the UK, reaching 25˚C?

3) Easter Monday

4) On May 6, The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a son – what is his full name?

4) Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

5) Where did the UK finish in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest?

5) Last

6) At the time of airing in July, it was the UK’s most-watched TV broadcast of the year, with 11.7 million viewers – what was it?

6) FIFA Women’s World Cup semi-final, England versus US

7) Jo Swinson was elected as the new leader of the Liberal Democrat party, but who was her predecessor?

7) Sir Vince Cable

8) Why were thousands of residents of Derbyshire town Whaley Bridge evacuated in August?

8) Part of the dam wall collapsed at the Toddbrook Reservoir

9) Which phrase was named ‘word of the year’ by Collins English Dictionary?

9) Climate strike

10) Waitrose and John Lewis announced that this will be the last year they sell Christmas crackers containing what?

10) Plastic toys

We wish you a merry Christmas

1) What was the name of the charity supergroup that recorded Do They Know It’s Christmas in 1984?

1) Band Aid

2) Robins became a festive symbol due to their colourful association with whom?

2) Victorian postmen (who delivered the first Christmas cards)

3) What was famously removed from Westminster Abbey on December 25, 1950?

3) The Stone of Scone

4) In the film It’s a Wonderful Life, what was Clarence Odbody?

4) A guardian angel

5) In which century was celebrating Christmas banned by English law?

5) 17th (1647)

Festive anagrams

1) Drastic charms

1) Christmas card

2) Robust spurless

2) Brussel sprouts

3) Enjoy mad sharp

3) Mary and Joseph

4) Ole ugly

4) Yule log

5) Congress liar

5) Carol singers

Which dog breeds can you identify?

1) Labrador

2) Alsatian

3) Pug

4) Poodle

5) Papillon

6) Old English sheepdog

Christmas carols?

1) According to O Come, All Ye Faithful, what was Jesus born?

1) The king of angels

2) When Good King Wenceslas looked out, what was the poor man gathering?

2) Winter fuel

3) In Deck the Halls, what do we now don?

3) Our gay apparel

4) According to Once in Royal David’s City, what was Jesus’s shelter and what was his cradle?

4) A stable and a stall

5) On the 10th day of Christmas, what did my true love send to me?

5) Ten lords a-leaping

History

1) Scientist Michael Faraday was born in which century?

1) 18th (1791)

2) The bakery of Thomas Farriner was alleged to be the starting point of what?

2) The Great Fire of London

3) The Battle of Tannen-berg was fought during the first month of which war?

3) First World War

4) Which modern-day city was known as Duroliponte by the Romans?

4) Cambridge

5) Which ruler built the Tower of London?

5) William the Conqueror/William I

Food and drink

1) ‘Taste the rainbow’ is the slogan for which item of confectionery?

1) Skittles

2) British ale Old Speckled Hen is owned by which brewery?

2) Greene King

3) What is a Bedfordshire clanger?

3) A pasty with both sweet and savoury fillings

4) Which cocktail is composed of cognac, orange liqueur and lemon juice?

4) Sidecar

5) What is unusual about the Scottish lorne sausage?

5) Its square shape

Arts and culture

1) Which British Prime Minister was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature?

1) Sir Winston Churchill

2) Which artist’s name is used to describe a hair colour?

2) Titian

3) In which famous novel do aliens invade Woking?

3) The War of the Worlds

4) Julia Margaret Cameron was a pioneer of which art form in Victorian Britain?

4) Photography

5) In which decade did Elvis have his first UK number one?

5) 1950s (All Shook Up, 1957)

Nature

1) Which bird was used by miners to detect dangerous gases?

1) Canary

2) Gewürztraminer is a variety of which fruit?

2) Grape

3) The parasitic plant Viscus album is commonly known as what?

Mistletoe

4) As children, we are taught that rainbows are made up of which seven colours?

Red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet

5) Scottish blackface is a breed of what?

Sheep

Science

1) In computing, what does USB stand for?

1) Universal serial bus

2) Marie Curie was born in which modern-day country?

2) Poland

3) By mass, what is commonly considered to be the largest internal organ in the human body?

3) Liver

4) What is the chemical symbol for mercury?

4) Hg

5) The Mohs scale is used to measure what?

5) Mineral hardness