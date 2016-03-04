These are the questions I would ask when considering a school for my child. They are not questions with pat answers and take some teasing out. If the answers are brisk or bland, be suspicious.

These are questions that go to the heart of what makes a good school. In many cases, the best way to find an answer is to ask around. Beware parents with a gripe or grudge, but take in a range of people and opinion.

No school can get everything right, or even mostly right. Schools are intricate organisms with many moving parts. On a good day, most of the parts are moving in the right direction. It is particularly on a bad day that you can test whether a school has the vision and the heart to deal with its pupils honestly, fairly and with respect.

1. Does the school genuinely root its culture in good relationships? This is a very different thing from front-of-house charm. Is eye contact good when you walk around the school? Both pupils and adults? Do teachers greet each other readily and warmly? Do pupils feel they matter? how are they dealt with when they are in trouble? Do former pupils come back and visit? 2. Is there an evident commitment to an all-round education? Is the school driven and dominated by exam results? Is the co-curriculum built in to the structure of the week, or is it merely extra? Does spiritual life matter as much as rugby? 3. Does the head inspire confidence? Schools are communities and often work as a team, but the person at the top has significant impact on the direction and tone of the school. Does the head enable teachers to do a proper job or is s/he a control freak? Do pupils know who the head is when s/he walks around the school (this is not as daft a question as it may sound)? Does the head have presence: is there a moment of respectful recognition when s/he enters a classroom? Is the head a systems person or does s/he work through the people around her/him?

4. Is the school committed to the continuing professional development of its teachers? Does the head talk about the education of teachers as well as pupils when s/he is on the stump selling the school? Is there written evidence readily available to show how training is part of the warp and weft of school life? 5. Are the teachers inspiring? Do parents come away from parents’ meetings feeling that they have been speaking to switched-on people with a vocation? Do they feel the teachers really know their child and their subject? Do they feel grateful and supported when a teacher is critical about their child? 6. Do the facilities facilitate? Most schools have glossy brochures. They do not always convey the reality (one gave prominence to a photo of floodlit astro-turf facilities which turned out to be at another school!). even if the theatre is state-of-the-art, what is the drama really like? It may be a multi- million-pound, architect-designed academy, but does it have enough classrooms? A shabby room with an old-fashioned blackboard can still be the home of great teaching.