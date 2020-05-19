Rosie and Jim: ‘Please, just put the Le Creuset down Doris’

This week, Rosie experiences back-to-London culture shock as a domestic emergency forces her out of her bunker, while James battens down the hatches and retreats underwater.
Our writers Rosie Paterson and James Fisher — who have both, one way or another, ended up alone for the duration — are sharing slices of their lives.
Up until now they’ve ranked musical instruments (and not in a good way), mused over mysteries, shared tales of curious robins, video chat and little old ladies winching shopping through windows.
They’ve even gone slightly bonkers and started writing themselves letters. Catch up with all their previous entries here.
I’m back in London. It’s a boring, but essential, story involving a plumbing emergency and some missing internet banking details.
Did you know that a wineglass floats? Even when it’s full of red wine? And that after two minutes of bobbing around your knees, said wine will be at perfect drinking temperature? It’s little revelations like these that can only take place in the bath, my amphitheatre of emotion.
