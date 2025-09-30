Country Life 1 October 2025

(Image credit: Country Life / Future)

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside:

Not so hellish

In the first of two articles, Tim Richardson surveys the late-18th-century landscape of the celebrated West Wycombe Park in Buckinghamshire

The legacy

Agnes Stamp salutes Sir William Hillary, whose quest to save lives at sea created the RNLI more than 200 years ago

Art and soul

‘Buy what you love’ is the key starting point for any aspiring collector, says independent advisor Patrick Monahan as he shares his tips from the top

Forever hold your piece

The collections of great houses from Chatsworth to Powderham are the result of a passion passed down over many generations, as Eleanor Doughty discovers

Raise your steaks

Which native breed produces the best beef? Will Hosie sets out to provide the answer by serving up eight different côtes de boeuf for a panel of experts

The Singh Twins’s favourite painting

The artists choose a Tudor work of exceptional craftsmanship

Country-house treasures

John Goodall unearths the architectural drawings of Viscountess Dungannon, who remodelled Brynkinalt in Wales in 1808

All in the mind

Psychedelic mushrooms have been bending brains for centuries. Deborah Nicholls-Lee delves into the world of these funky fungi

The good stuff

Amie Elizabeth White picks out cashmere and wool creations

Interiors

Amelia Thorpe shares a wall-to-wall array of paint and papers

London Life

Will Hosie puts you in the frame about Frieze and attempts to keep up with the Americans taking over London, plus all you need to know this month

Upwardly mobile

The incredible variety of trees and shrubs at Bluebell Nursery and Arboretum in Derbyshire catches the eye of Charles Quest-Ritson

Travel

Emma Love picks out the top private escapes, Owen Holmes profiles five of the best New York members’ clubs, Richard MacKichan reveals how pets can join the jet set and Pamela Goodman learns that a head for heights doesn’t always run in the family

Arts & antiques

Carla Passino meets Leah Wood, an artist drawing inspiration from the natural world and highlighting the threats facing many species

Eat play love

Mary Miers tells the remarkable life story of photo-journalist Lee Miller, who brought fashion to the Blitz-hit streets of London and took a bath in Hitler’s tub