Country Life 15 October 2025
Country Life 15 October 2025 plants hedges with Alan Titchmarsh, pulls up a chair in the London Library and basks in autumn's beautiful colours.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside:
Autumn ablaze
Four pages of autumnal pictures celebrate the explosion of reds, oranges and golds that are the tell-tale tones of the season
In the garden
There’s no sitting on the fence for Alan Titchmarsh, who says planting a native hedge is the best way to mark a boundary
Gently does it
Country Life readers have been tittering at Tottering-by-Gently for more than 30 years. Annie Tempest reveals to Ben Lerwill how the cartoon comes together
Elizabeth Shanks’s favourite painting
The LAPADA CEO is drawn in by the splendid isolation of a watery woodland scene
Country-house treasures
The Edwardian verandah is the crowning glory at Benington Lordship in Hertfordshire, as the owners tell John Goodall
The legacy
Octavia Pollock salutes the glass act that was Joseph Paxton’s glittering Crystal Palace creation
A world without care
Aoife Caitríona Lau charts the history of Frederick the Great’s bucolic Schloss Sanssouci retreat outside Berlin, Germany
The good stuff
Earthy hues and florals can keep you grounded this autumn, advises Amie Elizabeth White
Spill the beans
Tom Parker Bowles has got his finger firmly on the pulse as he champions luscious legumes
Interiors
Antique dealer Will Green tells Arabella Youens how he created a ‘below-stairs’ look and Amelia Thorpe selects kitchen classics
Sow the seeds of summer now
Ursula Cholmeley suggests an autumn sowing to ensure your sweet peas are ready to tackle whatever 2026 has in store
Texts in the city
Emma Hughes browses the bookstacks of the much-loved London Library as it celebrates 180 years in St James’s Square
Holm is where the heart is
Aeneas Dennison investigates how Grand Tours helped the holm oak to conquer England
The X factor
Uncanny portraits by Sargent and Beaton prompt Patrick Monahan to ask Leslie Caron: ‘May I call you Madame X?’
Arts & antiques
Tudor women were well versed in harnessing art to convey their message, as Philippa Gregory outlines to Carla Passino
The king of the waltz
A dance dubbed the ‘vertical expression of horizontal desire’ held sway thanks to Johann Strauss II, says Henrietta Bredin
Packing a redemptive Punch
Michael Billington is deeply moved by James Graham’s new play exploring restorative justice
