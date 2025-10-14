Country Life 15 October 2025

Country Life 15 October 2025 plants hedges with Alan Titchmarsh, pulls up a chair in the London Library and basks in autumn's beautiful colours.

Cover of Country Life 15 October 2025
The cover of Country Life 8 October 2025, featuring Rita Konig's home in London, photographed by Simon Brown.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside:

Autumn ablaze

Four pages of autumnal pictures celebrate the explosion of reds, oranges and golds that are the tell-tale tones of the season

Magazine spread from Country Life 15 October 2025

In the garden

There’s no sitting on the fence for Alan Titchmarsh, who says planting a native hedge is the best way to mark a boundary

Gently does it

Country Life readers have been tittering at Tottering-by-Gently for more than 30 years. Annie Tempest reveals to Ben Lerwill how the cartoon comes together

Magazine spread from Country Life 15 October 2025

Elizabeth Shanks’s favourite painting

The LAPADA CEO is drawn in by the splendid isolation of a watery woodland scene

Country-house treasures

The Edwardian verandah is the crowning glory at Benington Lordship in Hertfordshire, as the owners tell John Goodall

Magazine spread from Country Life 15 October 2025

The legacy

Octavia Pollock salutes the glass act that was Joseph Paxton’s glittering Crystal Palace creation

A world without care

Aoife Caitríona Lau charts the history of Frederick the Great’s bucolic Schloss Sanssouci retreat outside Berlin, Germany

Magazine spread from Country Life 15 October 2025

The good stuff

Earthy hues and florals can keep you grounded this autumn, advises Amie Elizabeth White

Spill the beans

Tom Parker Bowles has got his finger firmly on the pulse as he champions luscious legumes

Interiors

Antique dealer Will Green tells Arabella Youens how he created a ‘below-stairs’ look and Amelia Thorpe selects kitchen classics

Sow the seeds of summer now

Ursula Cholmeley suggests an autumn sowing to ensure your sweet peas are ready to tackle whatever 2026 has in store

Texts in the city

Emma Hughes browses the bookstacks of the much-loved London Library as it celebrates 180 years in St James’s Square

Magazine spread from Country Life 15 October 2025

Holm is where the heart is

Aeneas Dennison investigates how Grand Tours helped the holm oak to conquer England

The X factor

Uncanny portraits by Sargent and Beaton prompt Patrick Monahan to ask Leslie Caron: ‘May I call you Madame X?’

Arts & antiques

Tudor women were well versed in harnessing art to convey their message, as Philippa Gregory outlines to Carla Passino

The king of the waltz

A dance dubbed the ‘vertical expression of horizontal desire’ held sway thanks to Johann Strauss II, says Henrietta Bredin

Packing a redemptive Punch

Michael Billington is deeply moved by James Graham’s new play exploring restorative justice

