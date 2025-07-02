Country Life 2 July 2025

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside:

Come on in, the water’s lovely

The seaside lido is enjoying a fresh wave of popularity a century and more after its first appearance on the British coast. Kathryn Ferry dives in

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside:

Come on in, the water’s lovely

The seaside lido is enjoying a fresh wave of popularity a century and more after its first appearance on the British coast. Kathryn Ferry dives in

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

Winging it

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch out, watch out, there’s a thief about! Mark Cocker warns that no undergarment is safe from the resurgent red kite, a bird soaring back from near extinction

Travel

• Christopher Wallace checks in to a new opening in Marrakech, Morocco’s Mecca for luxury hotels

• Teresa Levonian Cole blazes a trail in the Spanish Pyrenees

• Pamela Goodman gets on her bike to explore the Welsh border country

Winging it

Watch out, watch out, there’s a thief about! Mark Cocker warns that no undergarment is safe from the resurgent red kite, a bird soaring back from near extinction

Travel

• Christopher Wallace checks in to a new opening in Marrakech, Morocco’s Mecca for luxury hotels

• Teresa Levonian Cole blazes a trail in the Spanish Pyrenees

• Pamela Goodman gets on her bike to explore the Welsh border country

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

Life’s a pretty picnic

Deborah Nicholls-Lee shares a hamper-full of tasty morsels from the long and varied history of alfresco dining on canvas

Ricardo Afonso’s favourite painting

The musical-theatre actor chooses an ‘otherworldly’ work that stirs complex emotions

The legacy

Amie Elizabeth White salutes Sir James Clark Ross, the vastly experienced naval officer who discovered Antarctica in 1841

In God’s acre we trust

Laura Parker learns how the absence of interference over centuries enabled our wildlife-rich graveyards to become a ‘Noah’s Ark of species’

Life’s a pretty picnic

Deborah Nicholls-Lee shares a hamper-full of tasty morsels from the long and varied history of alfresco dining on canvas

Ricardo Afonso’s favourite painting

The musical-theatre actor chooses an ‘otherworldly’ work that stirs complex emotions

The legacy

Amie Elizabeth White salutes Sir James Clark Ross, the vastly experienced naval officer who discovered Antarctica in 1841

In God’s acre we trust

Laura Parker learns how the absence of interference over centuries enabled our wildlife-rich graveyards to become a ‘Noah’s Ark of species’

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

Keeping a low profile

The countryside is littered with storm-damaged trees that simply refuse to die. Jack Watkins celebrates great arboreal survivors

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell puts her best foot forward with a selection of sandals

Interiors

Arabella Youens commends an elegant townhouse kitchen and Amelia Thorpe picks out rhubarb accessories to brighten the home

London Life

• Will Hosie assesses the cost of our partying in the parks

• How the style set are reaffirming that west is best

Lost, but not forgotten

George Plumptre applauds the masterful restoration of the Arts-and-Crafts garden at Knowle House in East Sussex

Keeping a low profile

The countryside is littered with storm-damaged trees that simply refuse to die. Jack Watkins celebrates great arboreal survivors

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell puts her best foot forward with a selection of sandals

Interiors

Arabella Youens commends an elegant townhouse kitchen and Amelia Thorpe picks out rhubarb accessories to brighten the home

London Life

• Will Hosie assesses the cost of our partying in the parks

• How the style set are reaffirming that west is best

Lost, but not forgotten

George Plumptre applauds the masterful restoration of the Arts-and-Crafts garden at Knowle House in East Sussex

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

Arts & antiques

Laura Dadswell believes her pair of 18th-century Venetian mirrors is the fairest of them all, as she tells Carlo Passino

And much more

Arts & antiques

Laura Dadswell believes her pair of 18th-century Venetian mirrors is the fairest of them all, as she tells Carlo Passino

And much more