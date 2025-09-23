Country Life 24 September 2025
Country Life 24 September 2025 walks Britain's most beautiful sea paths, tells the tale of Mr Darcy's shirt and finds the best homes in the West Country.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside:
Life in the sloe lane
John Wright steps out in search of Nature’s hedgerow bounty, from sloes to sea buckthorn and bullaces to blackberries
The roads less travelled
Now you see them, now you don’t: Roger Morgan-Grenville treads the ephemeral sea paths of Britain, those often-ancient routes at the mercy of the tides
A stitch in time
Deborah Nicholls-Lee unearths Mr Darcy’s shirt, Bertie Wooster’s dressing gown and Poldark’s tricorn hat in a fascinating trawl through the Cosprop wardrobes
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Property market
A quartet of significant West Country houses is seeking buyers, reports Penny Churchill
Properties of the week
A Devon longhouse, Cornwall cottage and Somerset thatch catch Arabella Youens’s eye
When your art is in the right place
To whom do the experts turn for the best in framing, restoring and valuing? Leading art and antique dealers open their little black books for Amelia Thorpe
Leslie MacLeod Miller’s favourite painting
The impresario picks a portrait of a 19th-century singing sensation
Country-house treasures
The fortunes of a Cumbrian castle rest with the ‘Luck of Muncaster’, finds John Goodall
A Regency prospect
Steven Brindle looks at the remarkable story behind a fine Georgian creation — Samuel Wyatt’s Belmont House in Kent
The legacy
Emma Hughes toasts the genius of Dennis Potter, the man who gave us the darkly comic and gritty Singing Detective
Beginning to see the light
John Lewis-Stempel and his dogs are up with the skylark to witness the dawning of a spectacular September day
Luxury
Amie Elizabeth White on tartan, tweed, timepieces and fruity jewels, plus a few of Victoria Pendleton’s favourite things
Interiors
Amelia Thorpe admires the makeover of a guest bedroom at a Scottish country house and picks the best bedside tables
Plum advice
Charles Quest-Ritson shares his favourite forms of plum, gage, mirabelle and damson from the 20-plus varieties he has grown
Slightly foxed
Second-hand bookshops can be a goldmine of gardening wisdom, says John Hoyland
Scale model
David Profumo is transported back to childhood by the spiny, swashbuckling stickleback
Travel
Mark Hedges takes a break from reality on Bryher, a heather-clad haven in the Isles of Scilly
Arts & antiques
Art dealer John Martin tells Carla Passino why he can never part with a panel he stumbled upon by Nigerian sculptor Asiru Olatunde
