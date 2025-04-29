Country Life 30 April 2025

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.

A vibrant era for our country houses

The seeds of a renaissance for the British country house were sown in the mid 20th century, argues John Martin Robinson

Bringing ‘beauty’ back

Lord Deben assesses his 1997 ‘Gummer’s Law’, conceived to aid the creation of new houses

Radbourne Hall

John Goodall hails the revival of the 1740s Derbyshire house

A question of technique

Mary Miers meets the experts keeping country houses and their collections in working order

Chillingham Castle

The Northumberland landmark lives on, discovers John Goodall

1975 and now

What a difference 50 years make

Asleep no more

Tiffany Daneff celebrates the designers bringing our leading country gardens back to life

Knowsley Hall

John Goodall finds the Lancashire home restored to its former glory

And now for something different

Diversification has revived the fortunes of many an estate in the past 50 years, reveals Kate Green

What’s on at the big house

This year’s country-house events

Stowe

John Goodall charts the survival of this Buckinghamshire gem

Ready for anything

Arabella Youens examines how owners are equipping their houses to thrive for the next 100 years

Wimborne St Giles

John Goodall lauds this award-winning restoration in Dorset

You saw it here first

It’s not all about the gardens — John Hoyland profiles some of the plants that made their name at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

In cloud cuckoo land

The evocative, echoing cuckoo’s call reverberating across the meadows heralds the arrival of spring for John Lewis-Stempel

Today’s pollen account

Hayfever sufferers may not agree, but Ian Morton argues that pollen’s contribution to life on earth is not to be sneezed at

A rainbow of ribbons

The maypole has been the source of merriment and mayhem for centuries, as Deborah Nicholls-Lee reveals

Stuart Procter’s favourite painting

The Beaumont Mayfair hotel CEO chooses an intriguing work with an air of mystery

The legacy

Amie Elizabeth White reveals how Constance Spry revolutionised flower-arranging a century ago

Interiors

Digital printing and panoramic wallpapers offer endless possibilities, learns Arabella Youens

Foraging

Poetry inspires John Wright, as he seeks out the saccharine, aniseed smack of sweet cicely

Arts & antiques

Carla Passino is captivated by the calming 19th-century landscapes of Utagawa Hiroshige, an artist who continues to inspire today