Rabbit shooting over ferrets: £100

There are many ways to catch a rabbit, but ferreting them out of a warren is the most exciting. The anticipation grows every second the ferret is underground, your eyes flicking from one exit hole to the next, waiting for a flash of grey fur. Often, the warren is on the side of a steep hill, so the rabbits reach top speed before your reactions kick in. Don’t aim: just twitch the barrels in front.

It’s just £50 a morning with North East Shooting Breaks, but, in warm weather in open countryside, with canny ferreters and a good picnic, you’d gladly pay double for a whole day.

www.northeastshootingbreaks.co.uk; 01888 544424

Beagling: £5

No pack of foxhounds can match the music of beagles in full cry. Beagling mixes physical pleasure and adrenaline with access to some of the most beauti- ful, privately owned parts of Britain.

The Weardale and Tees Valley Beagles is a friendly pack, whose followers will, for a mere £5, show you the best of Co Durham’s moorland. If you want to test your fitness, try keeping pace with hunt staff up the steep-sided valleys.

www.hunting-directory.co.uk/ directory/Weardale-and-Tees- Valley-Beagles.htm

Roe-deer stalking: £80