Sworders Fine Art Auctioneers

Introduction

Sworders are one of the UK’s most progressive, leading regional auction houses, operational since the late 18th century, specialising in fine art and antiques from across the ages.

Holding over 45 auctions each year, their calendar of sales spans Old Master, British and European paintings, Fine Furniture and Works of Art, Modern Design, Modern and Contemporary Art, Asian Art and Jewellery. A one stop shop for fine period furnishings, a piece of iconic modern design, a striking artwork, or simply something unique to take centre stage in a home, garden, or office space.

For those looking to sell, whether that be a single item, a large collection or a full estate contents sale, Sworders experienced specialists will guide you through the process step by step, ensuring the best possible outcome for your consignment.

Locations

Alongside their eco-friendly award-winning saleroom on the outskirts of the village of Stansted Mountfitchet (easily accessible by train from central London in just over 30 minutes) and a valuations office in Hertford, Sworders now maintains a central London gallery space, from which they host auction previews, exhibitions, events, and specialist valuation days.

Located in the very heart of London’s theatre district, Sworders London Gallery is nestled in Cecil Court, a picturesque Victorian thoroughfare just a moment’s walk from Leicester Square Tube Station and five minutes from Trafalgar Square.

What they do best

Highlights in the calendar include flagship Fine Interiors, Design, Asian Art and Modern & Contemporary Art auctions, as well as fortnightly Homes & Interiors sales that offer a range of high quality and affordable modern and antique furnishings for the home and garden.

Sworders have established a marked reputation for handling the sale of major estates and collections. In the spring of 2021, The Sally Hunter & Ian Posgate Collection – the contents of Badgemore Grange on the outskirts of Henley on Thames – saw an outstanding collection of early 19th century Indian Calcutta School bird paintings contribute £189,000 to an overall finish of £738,000. Rounding off 2021 with the remarkable collection of the late Peter Crofts (1924-2001), a Cambridgeshire antique dealer with an extraordinary life story.

Ethos

Buying at auction needn’t be a daunting prospect. Sworders’ friendly, approachable team are on hand to provide advice no matter what your experience. It can prove to be a fun, sustainable and cost-effective alternative to conventional retail methods and is infinitely more rewarding when you find that one of a kind piece you have been searching for.

If you are thinking about selling, Sworders team of expert valuers are available to offer free, confidential valuations and advice across a broad range of specialisms.

Learn more

Looking for inspiration for your latest project? Visit www.sworder.co.uk to browse catalogues, read the latest news and events and bid live in real-time (with no additional online fees!) on sales from the comfort of your own home.