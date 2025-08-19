Country Life August 20 2025
Country Life August 20 2025 is the Scottish Issue, featuring glorious Glamis Castle, 47 pages of the best Scottish property for sale, John Buchan, and the Glasgow Boys
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.
A castle reborn
In the first of two articles, John Goodall charts the emergence of Glamis Castle in Angus as one of the landmark buildings in Scottish architecture.
Wild at heart
Jack Watkins pays tribute to The Thirty-Nine Steps author John Buchan, still acclaimed as the master of suspense 150 years after his birth.
Property Market
Penny Churchill finds plenty to interest north-of-the-Border buyers, from a Baronial estate to a peaceful private island.
Properties of the Week
Holly Kirkwood shares unusual homes for sale in Scotland, including a former lifeboat station.
Telling it how it was
The radical Glasgow Boys took the 19th-century art world by storm as they brought a freshness and verve to simple scenes.
Come shell or high water
The wild and rugged Scottish coastline is home to top-quality shellfish. Nick Hammond takes us on a tour of the hotspots.
Oh, honey honey
Sarah Todd savours the flavour of honeyberries, the Scottish superfood oozing vitamin C.
Northern exposure
Self-sufficiency is helping to keep 19th-century Inverewe gardens in Wester Ross at the peak of their powers, reveals Caroline Donald.
Arts & antiques
Bonhams art specialist Leo Webster tells Carla Passino why his most prized possession is a well-travelled Macdonald kilt.
And much more
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.
