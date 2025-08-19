Country Life August 20 2025

(Image credit: Future)

A castle reborn

In the first of two articles, John Goodall charts the emergence of Glamis Castle in Angus as one of the landmark buildings in Scottish architecture.

Wild at heart

Jack Watkins pays tribute to The Thirty-Nine Steps author John Buchan, still acclaimed as the master of suspense 150 years after his birth.

Property Market

Penny Churchill finds plenty to interest north-of-the-Border buyers, from a Baronial estate to a peaceful private island.

Properties of the Week

Holly Kirkwood shares unusual homes for sale in Scotland, including a former lifeboat station.

Telling it how it was

The radical Glasgow Boys took the 19th-century art world by storm as they brought a freshness and verve to simple scenes.

Come shell or high water

The wild and rugged Scottish coastline is home to top-quality shellfish. Nick Hammond takes us on a tour of the hotspots.

Oh, honey honey

Sarah Todd savours the flavour of honeyberries, the Scottish superfood oozing vitamin C.

Northern exposure

Self-sufficiency is helping to keep 19th-century Inverewe gardens in Wester Ross at the peak of their powers, reveals Caroline Donald.

Arts & antiques

Bonhams art specialist Leo Webster tells Carla Passino why his most prized possession is a well-travelled Macdonald kilt.

