Country Life August 20 2025

Country Life August 20 2025 is the Scottish Issue, featuring glorious Glamis Castle, 47 pages of the best Scottish property for sale, John Buchan, and the Glasgow Boys

The front cover of the August 20 issue of Country Life, featuring Glamis Castle
This week's cover image is Glamis Castle, Angus, photographed by Paul Highnam for Country Life.
(Image credit: Paul Highnam/Country Life/Future)
A gif of some of the spreads from the Aug 20 issue

(Image credit: Future)

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.

A castle reborn

In the first of two articles, John Goodall charts the emergence of Glamis Castle in Angus as one of the landmark buildings in Scottish architecture.

Spreads from the August 20 issue of Country Life

(Image credit: Future)

Wild at heart

Jack Watkins pays tribute to The Thirty-Nine Steps author John Buchan, still acclaimed as the master of suspense 150 years after his birth.

Property Market

Penny Churchill finds plenty to interest north-of-the-Border buyers, from a Baronial estate to a peaceful private island.

Spreads from the August 20 issue of Country Life

(Image credit: Future)

Properties of the Week

Holly Kirkwood shares unusual homes for sale in Scotland, including a former lifeboat station.

Telling it how it was

The radical Glasgow Boys took the 19th-century art world by storm as they brought a freshness and verve to simple scenes.

Come shell or high water

The wild and rugged Scottish coastline is home to top-quality shellfish. Nick Hammond takes us on a tour of the hotspots.

Spreads from the August 20 issue of Country Life

(Image credit: Future)

Oh, honey honey

Sarah Todd savours the flavour of honeyberries, the Scottish superfood oozing vitamin C.

Northern exposure

Self-sufficiency is helping to keep 19th-century Inverewe gardens in Wester Ross at the peak of their powers, reveals Caroline Donald.

Spreads from the August 20 issue of Country Life

(Image credit: Future)

Arts & antiques

Bonhams art specialist Leo Webster tells Carla Passino why his most prized possession is a well-travelled Macdonald kilt.

And much more

Country Life
Country Life

Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.

