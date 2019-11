Website www.christies.com Telephone 020 7839 9060 Email info@christies.com Address 8 King St St. James's London SW1Y 6QT Social Twitter Facebook Instagram

Christie’s is a name and place that speaks of extraordinary art, unparalleled service, expertise and global reach. Founded in 1766 by James Christie, Christie’s has since conducted the greatest and most celebrated auctions through the centuries providing a popular showcase for the unique and the beautiful.