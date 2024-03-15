Website www.olbc.co.uk Email enquiries@olbc.co.uk Address Unit 2, 5 Morie Studios, London, SW18 1SL Social



About the company

The Oxford & London Building Co Ltd is an established and respected, privately owned company specialising in the repair and sympathetic alteration of historic buildings.

OLBC are based in London, but happily work anywhere in the general Thames Valley area, and occasionally further afield for long standing clients. Most of our works has been in the Cotswolds, Surrey, Oxfordshire & Greater London.

Marc Stchedroff has been OLBC’s Managing Director since 2003. Rosie Caley joined OLBC as Design Director in 2007. Rosie studied at The Architecture Association, producing a well received thesis that was published by the Georgian Group. In 2009, The Oxford & London Building Consultancy was created to compliment OLBC, managing clients’ design, planning and listed building consents..

“We care about everything we do, design detail and craftmanship is everything to us”

Marc Stchedroff, MD

Specialisms

The practice is particularly skilled at altering, extending, and restoring period buildings including Georgian, Regency, Victorian & Edwardian. A good number of GII and GII* Georgian and Regency buildings have passed through OLBC’s care.

OLBC is renowned for its timeless, English interior design. From refined town houses and country pads to apartments, OLBC’s interiors radiate palpable calm and are celebrated for their new English style. Their commissions come largely through word of mouth, and they have developed a reputation for delivering a seamless mix of high quality traditional and contemporary interiors.

“OLBC achieved the impossible turning our Georgian two bedroom Brompton Cross cottage into a stunning family home whilst it still looked like a sweet double fronted cottage from the front. It is our favourite house it is such a relaxing space to be in.”

Martin Shields – client

Ethos

Their philosophy is to inspire and delight discerning clients with an unwavering commitment to intelligent design, traditional craftsmanship and beautiful materials.

OLBC designs tend toward a hybrid layered aesthetic, incorporating a carefully curated selection of contemporary work juxtaposed with antiques and vintage pieces. Each interior is an opportunity to play with mood, by adding a freshness of texture and depth. The design team, led by Design Director Rosie Caley, takes pride in breathing life back into old buildings and in producing high quality interiors for their clients, which are suitable for modern living.

“We are passionate about creating beautiful homes that fit the lifestyle of our clients and their families. An elegant, well-functioning floor plan is timeless, but design fashions come and go, so we aim to mix classic style with the occasional trend to give each home a natural sense of evolving over time” – Rosie Caley, Design Director

Craftsmanship

OLBC have an old school approach to construction, preferring to use key in-house trades where possible. They have, over the decades, built up superb relationships with a large number of the finest artisans to provide a true atelier service.

Collaborative working

OLBC take pride in working as a team and are very happy to work with any consultants and contractors that share our passion and commitment to our projects.

Research

Meticulous archival research is an essential step when OLBC embarks on projects involving heritage projects.

You can get a feel for the level of detail that their team has unearthed from archives all around the country and have put together for local schools for fun in our From The Archives project pages on our website.

Basements

With their own in-house basement and structural teams, they are able to rely less on subcontractors than their competitors. Meaning they are able to start projects without long mobilisation periods and because their own teams know the OLBC working methods and system, they are able to work in very sensitive locations.

The OLBC teams cover everything from structural design to indoor swimming pools and wine rooms.

For further information please view www.olbc.co.uk