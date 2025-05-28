Flint Homes Social Links Navigation 07946 610193 Based in North Norfolk

Flint Homes are affectionately known as the ‘Kirstie & Phil of Norfolk’ – specialists in sourcing charming on & off-market properties for discerning buyers across Norfolk & the Suffolk border.

Created by former journalist Phil Royle & his designer wife Bonnie, Flint Homes offer a completely bespoke property buying service, tailored for those seeking expert local insight & discreet, first-class support finding a home.

Acting as a single point of entry to the whole Norfolk property market, Flint Homes discover & secure family & individuals homes, investment properties, holiday lets & second homes & even temporary homes: from sub £500K budgets to multi-million pound properties & estates of the finest quality.

Every property search is as individual as their clients & Flint Homes provide a fully personalised, concierge-style experience – from initial interviews & detailed search, through expert negotiation, to successful exchange of contracts & beyond. They have a wide range of expert contacts & contractors on hand to enable the smoothest of transitions to life in the ‘big sky county.’

Phil & Bonnie’s caring & thoughtful approach – honed over their own 20+ years of experience buying & moving around the region – ensures a smooth transition to Norfolk life, helping buyers find not just a house, but a true home.

As one leading lifestyle magazine put it recently: 'Flint Homes take the stress out of finding your dream property replacing it with expert advice & fun! You’ll never want to use estate agents again!'

Find out more at flinthomes.co.uk.

