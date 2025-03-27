Chilstone Social Links Navigation 01892 740866 Victoria Park, Fordcombe Road, Langton Green, Tunbridge Wells, Kent, TN3 0RD

Established in 1953, Chilstone have been handcrafting the finest quality garden ornaments and architectural stone for over seventy years. We are a distinguished heritage brand featured in some of the most prestigious gardens across the UK and the world, including Kensington Palace Gardens, Kew Gardens and Hever Castle.

Our wide range of garden ornaments include planters, urns, fountains, balustrades and more.

Fine Cast Stone Garden Ornaments

We handcraft fine cast stone using traditional techniques to produce a wide range of classical and contemporary garden ornaments. Many of our products can be adapted, or made bespoke on request, including sundials, urns, fountains, statues and benches.

Chilstone garden ornaments create beautiful features to enhance the appearance and design of gardens of all sizes, whether you have a vast historic estate, country garden or a petite city courtyard.

Our cast stone is a versatile material. It is available in a range of colours and it can be painted. Our products naturally develop a rich patina over time like natural stone.

Many of our items, can be engraved to create lasting gifts for important milestones, birthdays and anniversaries.

We have seven decades of experience working with homeowners, landscapers and renowned RHS Chelsea Flower Show designers, providing inspiration and bringing their ideas to life.

Hard Landscaping

Chilstone make a wide range of stonework suitable for hard landscaping. Our bestselling balustrade designs were inspired by the traditional stonework at the Embankment in London as part of the original Waterloo Bridge along with the famous sixteenth century Golden Staircase at Hever Castle, commissioned by Thomas Boleyn.

We can also produce bespoke balustrading to repair and restore existing stonework with a colour matching service. We handcraft steps, coping stones, staddle stones, padstones and gate pier capitals to create a smart finish for your hard landscaping designs.

Architectural Stone and Restorations

Chilstone architectural stone is perfect for a range of new build properties, extensions and porticos. Over the past seven decades we have helped to create homes from period restorations, to new builds made to blend sympathetically with the surrounding neighbourhood, to modern homes with standout design features. Our skilled team has designed stonework for diverse building projects from Victorian style door arches, to Georgian window surrounds and cills to chic modern porticos.

Over the years, we have had the pleasure of working with architects, builders, historical estates, homeowners, property developers, landscapers and also major screen productions, such as Netflix’s The Crown and Disney’s Artemis Fowl.

Our vast and varied experience has given us the skills to provide a wide array of made-to-order stonework. Please get in touch to discuss your projects.