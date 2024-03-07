Jo Thompson Landscape and Garden Design

Website https://www.jothompson-garden-design.co.uk/ Email info@jothompson-garden-design.co.uk Address Woodlands Enterprise Centre Flimwell East Sussex TN5 7PR Social

Much sought after for her romantic and exquisitely planted naturalistic gardens, Jo Thompson is one of the UK’s leading and best-known garden designers. She has won four Gold and five Silver Gilt medals at Chelsea Flower Show, and won the coveted People’s Choice Award at the first RHS Chatsworth Show. Jo and her small team are known for creating private and public gardens that are sensitive to their location and history, as well as intelligently planted.

Much of Jo’s childhood was spent in Italy, firstly in Rome, then as a student in Venice, followed by long summers at the family’s Tuscan home nestled in the Sienese hills. The architecture and art of Italy inspires much of her work and her exquisite planting has led her to be considered one of the UK’s leading plantswomen.

Current projects include the regeneration of the walled gardens at Water Lane in Kent, the planting surrounding a 16th Century house in Sussex, a roof garden in Rome and a naturalistic garden in Connecticut. She is also working with Gustafson Porter + Bowman on the restoration of Highgate Cemetery in London.



Jo speaks both nationally and internationally, she is a Fellow of the Landscape Institute, a Fellow of the Society of Garden Designers and a Trustee of Bankside Open Spaces Trust. She has written two books including The Gardener’s Palette, which explores the use of colour to create atmosphere and year-round interest in every garden. Her third book, publishing in 2025, will look at the allure of romantic gardens.

