Tony Birch Ltd are renowned for their high quality, architectural joinery built to enhance your property and last for years to come.

Our attention to detail is incorporated into the sleek, clean lines of our window and door designs.

Whatever your needs, either joinery or furniture, you can be sure that we apply the same care, attention to detail and quality that we have become known for. Your pieces will remain practical and functional whilst enhancing your home with their clean lines, elegance and beauty.

Classic Styling – Modern Performance

Our comprehensive experience of working with period properties has given us an insight into the dilemma that often arises between keeping the traditional style of the building, versus the significant benefits to both the owners and the environment, of double glazing.

Our windows and doors incorporate the benefits of both. Our double-glazed casement windows can replace existing single glazed units, maintaining the look of the property whilst greatly improving the security and insulation and often enhancing it with the exceptional quality of the new joinery.

Finely Crafted to the Highest Standards

Combining our extensive knowledge and experience with modern techniques, we create beautiful items that meet and often exceed current standards. Specialising in windows and doors, the designs have all been subject to Thermal Simulation and can considerably exceed the requirements for Building Regulations.

All our products are based on period designs with a very modern performance; crisp clean lines, double seals, u-values as low as 1.2 as standard, and manufactured using engineered Accoya for maximum stability and durability.

Accoya is sustainable, eco-friendly and FSC certified and our products have been tested at BSI for the following standards:

BS6375-3:2009. Security

BS7950 PAS 24 Enhanced security

BS EN 1026:2000 Windows and Doors – Air Permeability

BS EN 1027:2000 Windows and Doors – Watertightness

BS EN 12211:2000 Windows and Doors in respect of BS 6375 – 1:2015 – Wind Load

We produce high quality, high performance windows in a variety of designs such as; Classic Casement, Conservation Casement, Sliding Sash and Tilt and Turn.

Our high quality, high performance doors are produced in a variety of styles such as; Entrance Doors, Double Doors and Bi-Fold Doors.

We also produce a selection of furniture, bookcases and kitchens. As with all items, they can be made to your unique design specifications.

Workmanship You Can Trust

With over 40 years of experience, Tony Birch Ltd have been creating high quality joinery renown for elegance and ascetic detailing. Our invaluable experience, knowledge, respect for and love of traditional styles and techniques, is evident in every job we do. Our customers are the heart of our business and you can be confident that we will always want the best for both you and your home.

Tony Birch Ltd are accredited by FENSA. All new jobs will receive FENSA certificates for their windows and doors, as well as a 10 year guarantee underwritten by IWA — the most trusted Deposit & Guarantee protection in the UK.

