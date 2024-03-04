Website www.isabellaworsley.com Email studio@isabellaworsley.com Address Studio 49, Pall Mall Deposit, 124-128 Barlby Road, London. W10 6BL Social

Isabella Worsley Ltd. is an architectural interior design and decoration studio, founded in 2018, working on a range of projects across the UK and abroad.

The North Kensington studio takes a bespoke attitude towards each project, working on only a handful of projects at any one time, to ensure that each project is individual and tailored to its clients’ needs. This comprehensive approach, from concept to completion – with particular focus on architectural detailing and technical design – allows for a creative and personal approach to each project and client.

Drawing from a strong database of artisans, and craftsmen and women, the studio prides itself on bespoke designs, with each project taking a fresh approach, to ensure that whilst heritage is acknowledged, spaces are also designed for the needs of today’s way of life.

