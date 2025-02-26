Jack Badger Social Links Navigation 01457 854440 Jack Badger Ltd, Hawkshead, Hope Street, Old Glossop, Derbyshire, SK13 7SS

Jack Badger is a team of highly talented and knowledgeable traditional joiners, with experience of working on some of the most beautiful, complex and prestigious projects in the country.

Based out of our workshop in Old Glossop, Derbyshire, and working throughout the UK, we have become well known for our blend of traditional joinery skills, carving, in-house design and technical capabilities as well as our collaborative approach.

Ethos

Jack Badger is borne from a family tradition of craftsmanship and a deep appreciation of traditional skills and historical buildings. This respect has guided the company’s commitment to honouring the mindset of previous masters of their craft and enabled Jack Badger to build its reputation and identity, culminating in the traditional joinery firm it is today.

Aesthetic Style

Our aesthetic style references late medieval and early modern design and our considered re-working of those designs seek to create beautifully handcrafted internal and external doors, panelling, flooring and other architectural features; authentic to the core yet fit for modern living.

Unique Selling Points

Our commitment to traditional joinery has set us apart in an industry dominated by automation and synthetic materials.

Our never wavering commitment to attract and retain the best skilled crafts men and women and refusal to compromise on the materials we use, has not always been easy, but has placed us in a unique position; few companies are able to hand-make bespoke architectural joinery on a commercial scale. Knowledge and skills that no longer exist in the wider industry are ever present in the work Jack Badger do, which has enabled us to cement our position as industry experts.

Our future

The next chapters in the Jack Badger story rely on us continuing to strengthen and grow our team, attracting and retaining the very best carvers, joiners, finishers and fitters in the country.

Whilst the tools and techniques we use to make our pieces are shrouded in tradition and key to their authenticity, we appreciate that technology has a role to play in our future. Our design and development processes can only improve as technology does, helping us to continue innovating and improving on the historical designs that inspire our work.

