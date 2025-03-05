Kit Kemp Social Links Navigation +44 (0) 20 7225 6302 18 Thurloe Place, London SW7 2SP

Founded by Kit Kemp MBE, the Kit Kemp Design Studio is celebrated for its highly creative, individual and original approach to design, with colourful and detailed storytelling which celebrates craft and captures the imagination. Working across residential, hospitality and product design, Kit and her team are passionate about creating exciting and unique interiors that entice and surprise. The Design Studio is a family business, with Kit’s daughters Willow and Minnie Kemp leading key roles within the studio.

Recent projects include ‘A Dining Room of One’s Own’ for the prestigious Kips Bay 49th Annual Decorator Show House in New York, Warren Street Hotel, a 69-bedroom hotel in TriBeCa, a collaboration on a comprehensive textile collection with GP & J Baker, alongside residential projects in the UK, France and the US. Author of four books, ‘A Living Space which follows an inspiring personal voyage through the many spaces Kit has designed, ’Every Room Tells A Story ‘Design Thread’ and 'Design Secrets’, Kit’s guide to adding character and style to an interior.

Kips Bay Decorator Show House, New York. (Image credit: Nickolas Sargent / Kit Kemp)

A Dining Room of One’s Own, a jewel-box dining room, was created for the Kips Bay Decorator Show House New York, where stepping over the threshold into this layered space immediately transports you to the English countryside.

Lobby at Warren Street Hotel. (Image credit: Simon Brown / Kit Kemp)

The Drawing Room at Warren Street Hotel. (Image credit: Simon Brown / Kit Kemp)

Warren Street Bar & Restaurant. (Image credit: Simon Brown / Kit Kemp)

Songbird Suite at Warren Street Hotel. (Image credit: Simon Brown / Kit Kemp)

Nestled in the vibrant and creative Tribeca neighbourhood, Warren Street Hotel is a joyful celebration of contemporary art and design, filled with unique pieces from favourite and recently discovered artists, with every inch infused with our sense of fun and love of storytelling.

GP & J Baker Showroom at Design Centre Chelsea Harbour, London. (Image credit: Tory McTernan / Kit Kemp)

Kit Kemp collaborated on a comprehensive textile collection with GP & J Baker, transforming their Design Centre, London showroom into an enchanting and vibrant forest, captivating the senses.

The Kit Kemp Design Studio has collaborated with leading global design brands such as Wedgwood, Spode, Andrew Martin, Christopher Farr, Chelsea Textiles, Fine Cell Work, Porta Romana, Annie Selke, Wilton Carpets and Anthropologie, creating iconic fabric and wallpaper collections, signature tableware and bath and body ranges that each capture Kit's spirit and passion for craft.

Most recently, the Kit Kemp Design Studio has collaborated with Humans since 1982, creating the ClockClock 24 ‘Dada Blue’ edition, composed of twenty-four small analogue clocks, available exclusively at Shop Kit Kemp.

Residential rustic country house projects, US and UK (Image credit: Simon Brown / Kit Kemp)

Residential rustic country house projects, US and UK (Image credit: Simon Brown / Kit Kemp)

Residential rustic country house projects, US and UK (Image credit: Simon Brown / Kit Kemp)

Residential rustic country house projects, US and UK (Image credit: Simon Brown / Kit Kemp)

Residential rustic country house projects, US and UK (Image credit: Simon Brown / Kit Kemp)

Residential rustic country house projects by Kit Kemp Design Studio.

“Fond memories of growing up deep in the countryside play a subliminal role in our crafted country style aesthetic. I’m always looking for pieces that tell a unique story, maybe of a person or a time in history, of a particular handcrafted technique, or even just something with a combination of colour or pattern, or a found object re-purposed in an unusual way that takes you unawares. These are the ‘design threads’ I like to weave throughout all the interiors I design.” — Kit Kemp.

Sharing the Kit Kemp collections alongside favourite artists and craftspeople, Shop Kit Kemp, an online shop and showroom in Ham Yard Village, offers an exclusive range of bespoke and ready-to-buy products for the home, created and sourced by Kit Kemp and her design team, making Kit’s playful and sophisticated designs available globally.

See more at kitkemp.com