Caisley are an English design studio renowned for their quiet elegance and classically timeless style. Working on exceptional period properties across the UK and beyond, founder Lauren Caisley and her team create refined, comfortable and truly delightful spaces that feel like home

Caisley place the importance of home at the centre of their design process. The work is often described as warm, natural and refined and they bring an effortless aesthetic to each project.

However it’s this studio’s focus on how your home feels that creates the biggest impact on their clients. No surprise then that they have been entrusted with a variety of international projects, from traditional French Manor Houses and grand Seafront Villas, to Grade-I Listed English Stately homes and royal residences.

