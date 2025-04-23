Moore Design Ltd Social Links Navigation +44 (0) 7803252154 or email: robert@mooredesign.info London and Norfolk.

Moore Design Ltd is a boutique interior design practice with an impressive roster of high end clients around the UK and overseas. Eminent designer Robert Moore launched his solo business in 2010 following a decade working with Paolo Moschino for the Nicky Haslam brand.

Boasting a varied portfolio of grand country houses, chic London homes and romantic ski chalets, Robert is the epitome of laid back glamour.

Moore Design's Ethos

Moore Design specialises in creating smart, elegant and above all timeless spaces for discerning clients. From large restoration projects to interior renovations, Robert works alongside architects and planners when needed. He is meticulous about the quality of his work, drawing on a carefully curated little black book of experts and craftsmen.

A training in furniture and product design allows for an innate understanding of the finer detail and a knack for mixing old with new. In many of his schemes, contemporary features sit comfortably alongside antique treasures and period features.

Unafraid to combine vivid colour with neutral tones, Robert is wary of ‘in vogue’ colour schemes creating spaces that are beautiful but above all liveable and stand the test of time.

Moore Design's USP

A highly personal service and fearsome attention to detail is at the heart of every Moore design. Working closely with clients, much loved personal pieces take pride of place — from a treasured antique heirloom to a favourite work of art, prize possessions are cleverly woven into the fabric of every project.

Find out more at mooredesign.info.

