Sean Symington Interior Design

Founded by Sean in 2019, Sean Symington Design has grown into a close-knit, dynamic team of skilled designers delivering exceptional service to an expanding clientele.

With roots in Toronto and experience at leading firms across the UK and North America, Sean has built a practice that draws on his diverse background in residential, hospitality, and commercial design.

This deep understanding of both design and construction is at the center of the studio’s approach, where the focus remains on prioritising clients’ needs while crafting bespoke interiors that truly resonate with their homeowners.

Each project is approached holistically, seamlessly blending interior architecture and meticulous styling to create cohesive, distinctive spaces.

Guided by the client’s vision, Sean develops and delivers design that honour both individual preferences and the architectural integrity of each property.

Every project begins with a detailed brief, establishing clear parameters while allowing room for creative interpretation and unexpected touches that become signature moments.

