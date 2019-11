Website www.inchyradesigns.co.uk Telephone +44 1738 860066 Email studio@inchyra.com Address Inchyra House, Glencarse, Perth, PH2 7LU, Scotland Social Facebook Instagram

Caroline Inchyra’s range of beautiful British fabrics and accessories are fast making a global name for this up-and-coming British brand. Described by Country Life as a ‘go-to designer of pretty country house fabrics’ Caroline’s pure linens and wools can increasingly be found in luxury projects around the world.