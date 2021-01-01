Website www.ivarlondon.com Address 109 Gloucester Road, London SW7 4SS Social





Ivar London wants people to feel better in their homes: to make you the best you — full of energy, happiness and contentment — and this is what you should expect from their projects — each one done individually to bring out the best of a floor plan, location and above all the individuals who are going to live or work inside it.

Here’s what you need to know about Ivar London

They design everything — from complete home overhauls to door stoppers to dining tables to kitchens, they’ll design and project manage your every whim, from a bathroom, to a piece of furniture to entrance gates. They’ve been widely recognised for the work that they do – including editorial features in Financial Times, The Telegraph, GQ, The Times, How To Spend It, Tatler, Aston Martin and Gentleman’s Journal — and can be found in homes, hotels and yachts across the world.

They take care of everything that you don’t see in your home. For a home to function beautifully for years it’s all the stuff you don’t see that really matters. Properly done central heating, electrics, drainage, building work, pipe-work and plant and equipment will return it’s investment many-fold in hassle, time and money saved.​

They are totally focussed on return on investment when designing and refurbishing your home. Your home is probably one of your most valuable assets and Ivar London is totally focussed on ensuring that your budget is spent in a way that materially enhances its value for the long term. Done well the costs of refurbishment increase the capital value of your home by significantly more than the cost of the actual refurbishment.

Ivar London’s skill lies in understanding how the budget should be spent and why — there are hundreds of competing claims to budget spend — which is the right configuration and why to ensure that money spent does not go wasted? The number of times they have seen refurbishments that destroy value or miss opportunities makes them weep. Don’t let your home be one of them!​

They design + manufacture their own range of furniture, carpets, mirrors and accessories. Products are Ivar London’s passions it’s no surprise that they’ve designed and produced every single item in their store page. They supply homeowners and design professionals (including some of the biggest names in the industry) and are pleased to adjust each order just the way you like it.

They help buyers find their dream home in London — always with a focus on value and outperformance potential.

Find out more at ivarlondon.com