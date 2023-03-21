John Evans Interior Architecture & Design Ltd

Website www.johnevansdesign.com Address 19/20 New Concordia Wharf, Mill Street, London SE1 2BB ----------- Victoria Works, 16 Vittoria Street, Birmingham B1 3PE --------------- Social









John Evans Interior Design, headed by John, is a team of talented designers with skills across multi-disciplines such as interior design, furniture design, architectural technology, and graphic design, all with a wide range of experience and capabilities dedicated to providing the best in luxury design.

Their extensive portfolio of interior Architecture & Design spans high end residential, including a wide range of private leisure, swimming pools and spas through to commercial interiors, in conjunction with our sister company (je+1).

John Evans believe in building strong relationships with their clients, working closely with them allows the studio to ascertain their requirements and establish a clear brief from the outset. In doing so their clients trust them to advise and deliver a perfect interior within the intended budget, avoiding unnecessary costs or delays.

The team recognise that, every project is different, requiring creativity, functionality, attention to detail and finish.

As designers John Evans believe the more elements that they can design and advise their clients on, the more complete and coherent the end result. With this in mind, John Evans like to design as many of the interior details as possible, including architectural details and built in and free-standing furniture, as well as producing lighting and electrical layouts.

An important factor in the success of any project is the co-ordination and engagement of consultants. Over the years, they have developed a network of solid working relationships collaborating with industry recognised Architects, Consultants and Contractors which they are happy to bring together on the client’s behalf.

For further details please contact John Evans Design on info@johnevansdesign.com or call 0121 233 9041