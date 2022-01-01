Trending:

Moulding & Co.

Country Life
Website mouldingthebuilder.co.uk
Telephone 01722 742228
Address Ryeville, South Newton, Salisbury, Wiltshire SP2 0QW

Established in 1798, Mouldings is an 8th generation family owned and managed business, specialising in high-end residential building projects ranging from Country Houses and period properties, to bespoke new houses, refurbishments, maintenance and landscaping works.

Mouldings prides itself on delivering a high-quality, premium service, no matter how big or small the project is.

