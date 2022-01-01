Website www.smallwoodarchitects.co.uk Address Quarter House, Juniper Drive, Battersea Reach, London SW18 1GX Social







Smallwood Architects is an award winning company with nearly 50 years of experience, specialising in providing a very personal service to clients in delivering beautiful buildings of the highest quality. With offices in London and the West Country and a strong team in Ireland we are happy to provide services throughout the UK as well as internationally.

About Smallwood Architects

Smallwood Architects was founded by Christopher Smallwood in 1976 to provide a very personal service to clients in delivering to them beautiful buildings of the highest quality.

Our commissions come largely through word of mouth, and in the intervening years we have grown to achieve a reputation for delivering high quality traditional and contemporary design throughout the UK, Europe, the US and beyond.

We specialise in the private residential, equestrian architecture and hospitality sectors.

Our motto is “Creating Beautiful Buildings that Enhance our Clients’ Lives”.



Our approach

Our philosophy is that the outstanding architecture of the past can inspire the architecture of our time.

Our approach is simple – we aim to get to know you and your ambitions and to design a beautiful space or building tailored to you as an exact fit. Whether your project is for sensitive alterations to a Grade 1 Listed castle or for a new stand-alone contemporary house, we bring the same personal approach.

Drawing upon our extensive creative experience, professional expertise and cultural awareness we aim for you to enjoy the complex process in safe hands.

The Team

We are a diverse group of people, of several nationalities, all sharing strong design and work values. A mix of experienced architects, technologists and assistants, we are a Chartered RIBA practice with a passion for creative design of the highest quality.

Several members of our team have been with us for many years, sharing our development as a practice entirely focussed on working with our clients to make a complex process understandable and enjoyable.

Our team extends beyond our own staff into networks of allied professionals, many the most excellent within their own professions, whose shared values have joined with us in repeated delivery of successful projects to our clients.

Our strength is in our talented

and personable staff.

We enjoy what we do.



Collaboration / Relationships

We are very proud to have long relationships with clients, consultants and contractors. We have many repeat clients who have been with Smallwood Architects for over 30 years, and are coming back to complete further projects with us. They trust us to provide quality environment and improve the lives of their families, employees and clients.

They cherish our design skills and professionalism but also the calm and organised way in which we progress with their projects and our ability not to overcomplicate matters.

See more at www.smallwoodarchitects.co.uk