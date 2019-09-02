Website https://www.looseats.com/ Telephone 01844 353477 Address Home Farm Office, Aston Rowant, Watlington, Oxfordshire, OX49 5ST Social Instagram

Tosca & Willoughby have been making the highest quality wooden loo seats for over 40 years. During that time they have supplied interior designers and private homes across the world.

In 1977 James & Janice Williams could not find any wooden loo seats for their Fulham bathroom shop, Sitting Pretty, so began making their own. Fifteen years later they sold the London shop and concentrated on the making of wooden loo seats from their family farm in Oxfordshire.

All their seats are handmade from solid timber grown on certified plantations and using traditional techniques and the best quality materials. Their hinges are stamped in Birmingham from their own dies, which ensure the best and strongest finish possible with total quality control. The seats are then assembled in their Oxfordshire workshop.

Tosca & Willoughby is based on the Williams’ family farm in Oxfordshire, which has informed their business practice in terms of using ecologically sound materials to produce their seats.

They make seats in a variety of timbers and finishes as well as having a bespoke painting service. They frequently paint commissions from Coats of Arms to animals on the seats and they would be pleased to take commissions.

