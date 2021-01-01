Wax Concept Luxury Candles

Website www.waxconcept.co.uk Email enquiries@waxconcept.co.uk Address Wax Concept Ltd, 14 Fore Street, Brixham TQ5 8AA Social





Wax Concept create hand-poured, luxury scented candles, all made in Britain. Each candle captures the scents of nature to uplift you, help you wind down and transform your living space.

Two years in the making, Wax Concept was born out of meticulous attention to detail – from the superior blend of fragrances from a world-renown scent producer to the quality of burn. The company also runs a very special service which enables customers to create their own candles.

Combining the artistry of traditional candle making with leading edge design and production techniques, Wax Concept delivers a time-honoured product with a contemporary twist, at a sensible price — and with free delivery on all products.

