Ian Norrington – Seal Engraved Signet Rings and Cufflinks

Website www.ian-norrington.com Telephone 01483 440202 Email sales@ian-norrington.com Address 2/18 Waterden Road, Guildford, Surrey GU1 2AY

Ian Norrington specialises in beautifully handcrafted seal engraved signet rings and engraved cuff links.

He is a liveryman of the prestigious Worshipful Company of Goldsmiths. A detailed coloured brochure with prices is available on request.

In addition to gold signet rings I am also able to supply signet rings set with a semi- precious stone such as bloodstone {dark green with red flecks}, carnelian {dark red}, onyx {black} or lapis lazuli {blue}. I offer a first class engraving service.

Signet rings are generally seal engraved whereby a family crest or coat of arms is engraved on the surface of the ring in the negative – the wax impression comes out in the positive. They can also be surface engraved in the positive with initials and dates engraved under the head. Surface engraving is ideal for cufflinks.

A pair of surface engraved eighteen carat gold cufflinks.

I can supply gold oval (18 x 13 millimetre) chain- linked cufflinks in either 18 carat or 9 carat in yellow gold, white gold and silver

I shall be pleased to quote for engraved, or un-engraved, eighteen or nine carat gold cufflinks and can advise on re-engraving old or worn signet rings.

Please telephone or email for a detailed full colour brochure and price list

A 15% reader discount is available for readers of Country Life.

www.ian-norrington.com